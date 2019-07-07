Family denies being racist towards Phumzile van Damme in altercation - report

The family accused of racism by DA MP Phumzile van Damme have denied that they were racist towards her in a row on June 18 at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

They told Rapport newspaper that Van Damme was the one who turned the incident into a “race thing”.

The family’s legal representative, Carlo Viljoen, told the newspaper that they had decided not to lay a charge against Van Damme out of fear of intimidation.