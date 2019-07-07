Mogoeng responds to Faku ‘slip’
Election of fraudster was responsibility of ANC, IEC
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has responded to questions on the debacle that led to BCM mayor Zukisa Faku being sworn in as a member of the current sixth parliament.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.