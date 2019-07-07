News

Resistance to R4m wasteful and fruitless expenditure write-off

By Mamela Ndamase - 07 July 2019

Buffalo City mayor Xola Pakati’s hopes to have more than R4m in wasteful and fruitless expenditure written off, have fallen flat, with some members of his own party, as well as opposition parties, calling for an investigation into what became of the money.

