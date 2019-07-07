Resistance to R4m wasteful and fruitless expenditure write-off
Buffalo City mayor Xola Pakati’s hopes to have more than R4m in wasteful and fruitless expenditure written off, have fallen flat, with some members of his own party, as well as opposition parties, calling for an investigation into what became of the money.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.