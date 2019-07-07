WATCH | Suffering still in DV squalor
Residents fed up with continued lack of services
Thousands of people who have lived in Duncan Village for decades have given up hope of government ever improving the unacceptable living conditions and lack of essential services in the area.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.