Gay vs straight men - who's a bigger danger to society? asks Ntsiki Mazwai
Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her opinion on how she feels way safer around gay men than straight men, opening up a heated discussion on her TL as people gave their two cents on the matter.
The poet, who is popular for igniting debates about topics often seen as "taboo", explained that straight or heterosexual men were the most dangerous species on Earth and that compared to gay men were more of a threat.
"I love that I can walk around in my Zodwa Wabantu swag around gay men and feel safe even with only sellotape covering my coochie. We will still drink and be merry tsala!" she said.
I love that I can walk around in my Zodwa Wabantu swag around gay men and feel safe ???even with only selotape covering my coochie. We will still drink and be merry tsala!— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) July 7, 2019
While many women on her TL seemed to agree that they indeed felt safer around gay men as opposed to straight men, the poet then proceeded to ask women on her TL if they had a similar view to hers.
"It's not the gay men running around raping people.....it's you 'straight' and 'real men!"
While her comments soon drew criticism from those who were concerned that her tweet implied that she meant gay men don't rape, the star denied this.
Ntsiki explained that she had initiated the debate to learn, as opposed to imposing her views, although she admitted that she sometimes is more "sympathetic" to members of the LGBTQ+ community because of everything that they go through.
The queer community has gone through so much already. It's enough. The ONLY thing left for us to do is embrace and make EVERYBODY feel safe. ❤️— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) July 7, 2019