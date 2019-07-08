Gordhan lawyers challenge Mkhwebane's report again - this time on 'rogue unit'

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s lawyers are working around the clock to finish his court application to review and possibly set aside public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings on his role in the establishment of the so-called "Rogue Unit" in the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

Mkhwebane on Friday revealed that the intelligence unit, which she said was created during Gordhan’s time as the commissioner, did not have the authority or mandate to establish such a body.

The unit, whose existence has been questioned, according to Mkhwebane, it “gathered information covertly” and operated unlawfully because only the State Security Agency (SSA) has the mandate to establish such an operation.

“In terms of the national legislation Sars is not mentioned as one of the national intelligence structures established in terms of the national structure intelligence act and can only work with other law enforcement agencies within the principles of co-operate governance in achieving it,” Mkhwebane said in her report.

She said that the rogue unit was established under the guidance of Ivan Pillay who was the general manager of enforcement and risk division at the time without involving SSA – then known as National Intelligence Agency.

She said that as the commissioner of Sars, Gordhan was the accounting officer and that he was aware of the intelligence unit.