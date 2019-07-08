Man gunned down outside Kwazakhele home

A Port Elizabeth man was gunned down outside his house in Kwazakhele on Sunday afternoon.

Lutwa Benitwa, 34, was found dead outside his house in Buyambo Street at about 5.15pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Andrew Beetge said there were no eye witnesses but confirmed that several people heard gunshots, initially dismissing them as fire crackers.

“Only after someone went to look did they find him [Benitwa] lying dead in the street outside the house,” Beetge said.

“What happened or how many attackers there were remains unknown.”

Officials said he had been shot in the head and chest.

Beetge said Benitwa was believed to be killed in a targeted hit.

“All avenues are being investigated, however, it appears to be a premeditated killing where he was the target,” Beetge said.

Nothing had been stolen in the attack, ruling out a robbery.

Due to the nature of the killing, the Provincial Organized Crime Investigation unit has taken over the case.