New Sars boss in tender for pal scandal

New SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Edward Kieswetter is embroiled in a bitter row with the former CEO of a state-owned tech finance institution, whose board he chairs.

Barlow Manilal, who was fired as CEO of the Technology Innovation Agency last month, has penned a 22-page complaint that levels accusations of bullying and interference against Kieswetter.

Chief among the complaints is how Kieswetter - who was handpicked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to clean up Sars - allegedly tried to strong-arm him into granting a lucrative contract to a friend.

Kieswetter has strongly denied Manilal’s accusations, labelling them defamatory.

