Pravin Gordhan does have a pharmacy degree: UKZN
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan graduated with a pharmacy degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)‚ the institution confirmed on Monday.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan graduated with a pharmacy degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)‚ the institution confirmed on Monday.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .