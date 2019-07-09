The SA Football Association's (Safa) acting chief executive Russell Paul confirmed the financial carrot on Tuesday and he added that the players could earn almost R1m each if they eventually win the tournament in Egypt.

“In terms of bonuses‚ we have discussed this matter of the structure over and over again.

"If they win this one (against Nigeria) they will be earning over half a million rands‚ and if they win Afcon (Africa Cup of Nations) they are going to get R920,000‚” said Paul.

As things stand at the moment‚ the Bafana player are guaranteed R520,000 each for reaching the quarterfinal stage.