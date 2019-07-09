News

DA leaders to lay charges against toilet scandal accused

By Soyiso Maliti - 09 July 2019
DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga and Vaughan Holmes, DA BCM caucus chair at the Fleet Street Police Station in East London to lay charges against those implicated in the Siyenza toilet scandal.
Image: Soyiso Maliti

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga today visited Fleet Street Police Station to open a case of fraud against Amathole District Municipality, its former municipal manager, Chris Magwanqana, and the Siyenza Group.

Flanked by Vaughan Holmes, Bhanga's attorney and caucus chair of the DA in the Buffalo City Metro, and Dharnesh Dhaya, DA BCM chief whip, Bhanga discussed issues around jurisdiction with acting station commander colonel Kenneth Xhosa, who confirmed that a similar case pertaining to the Siyenza scandal already exists.

