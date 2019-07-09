News

Twitter wants Pravin Gordhan's transcripts & student number after UKZN confirms degree

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 09 July 2019
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. File picture.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. File picture.
Image: Esa Alexander

The University of KwaZulu-Natal may have confirmed the qualifications of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan but many on Twitter insists that is not proof enough and have called on a release of academic transcripts and a student number.

"The office of the Registrar at the UKZN confirms that Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan studied and successfully completed the requirements for the degree Bachelor of Pharmacy in 1973", partly read the statement.

Pravin Gordhan does have a pharmacy degree: UKZN

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan graduated with a pharmacy degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)‚ the institution confirmed on ...
News
22 hours ago

On Friday last week, Gordhan came under fire after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report in which she found that the establishment of SARS's "rogue unit" was unconstitutional.

The public and some politicians have since called for his resignation and questioned his educational background. 

Gordhan has remained mum on the topic.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Phakamisa Evictions
Durban July was yet another success, just ask Julius
X