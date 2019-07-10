Desperate parents demand Kingsridge, Dale enrol kids
Moms, dads and pupils of ‘death-trap’ school march on more affluent schools
Parents whose children attend a dilapidated township school barged into Kingsridge Junior Primary on Wednesday, with their children, demanding they be enrolled...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.