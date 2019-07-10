Elderly woman robbed of R36,000 at ATM
Two rented vehicles and an undisclosed number of bank cards were confiscated
A 71-year-old widow has become the latest victim of a scamming syndicate operating in East London, Mthatha and Port Elizabeth...
A 71-year-old widow has become the latest victim of a scamming syndicate operating in East London, Mthatha and Port Elizabeth...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.