News

Great white shark attacks surfer

Witness says he’s still freaked after seeing victim pulled out of water

PREMIUM
By Soyiso Maliti - 10 July 2019

Port Alfred surfer Dusty Phelan was bitten across his legs by a young Great White shark on Wednesday morning...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Primary school kids stage takeover
Port Alfred beach closed after shark attack
X