PE woman abducted, raped multiple times during six-hour ordeal

A Port Elizabeth woman was repeatedly raped after she was abducted and held hostage by two knife-wielding attackers trying to steal her vehicle.

The 27-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld due to the nature of the crime, was attacked inside her home in NU4 Motherwell – about 800m from the Motherwell Shopping Complex - at about 11pm on Tuesday.

This is the second reported rape and abduction in the Bay over a 24-hour period.

Police on the scene were alerted at about 5am, after the woman ran to a nearby friend’s house for help.

Officials on the scene were still attempting to piece the events together.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said: “The woman arrived at her house and parked her car outside on the verge. She had just returned from visiting friends and usually parks there as it is only a few metres from her front door.