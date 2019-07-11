Makhanda residents restricted to 25 litres of water a day
Makhanda residents have been urged to cut water consumption to just 25 litres per person per day or a maximum of 100 litres per household after dams supplying the western half of the city on Thursday effectively ran dry...
