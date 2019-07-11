Ma’Mpangela, our legend - South Africa mourns Nomhle Nkonyeni

Even as a little girl she was a real firecracker – a tomboy who refused to do chores, preferring to climb onto the roof and put on a show – and it was evident from an early age she would be a star.

The antics of New Brighton actress Nomhle Nkonyeni, who grew up to become a national treasure and died at Livingstone Hospital on Wednesday, were recalled by her cousin, Ronnie Madinda, a few hours later.

Nkonyeni, 77, who received the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver from President Cyril Ramaphosa in April, had been in hospital since Friday and died at 4.30am from heart complications.

The fiery little girl who once demanded a pair of pants so she could “go to the bush” grew up to become a mother to all, her friends, family and fellow thespians said.

“I remember coming home from church one day and Hlehle – who was nine – had chores to do, but instead she got on the roof saying she was going to be the man in the house,” Madinda, 74, said.

“She was always role-playing.

“I was shouting at her to come and help me with the dishes and she just refused,” he said, smiling sadly.

“She was a tomboy growing up, a natural leader, and we were her cast.”

Madinda said as she got older, her character became even stronger. “She had a very warm and welcoming spirit.

“She made the family house a home.”