Mayor launches shack electrification project

As part of the build up activities for the State of the City Address, Executive Mayor Xola Pakati officially launched the Kanana shack electrification project on Tuesday 9 July.

The project is part of the Metro's plan to eradicate illegal connections by electrifying shacks in Buffalo City Metro.

183 homes in Kanana informal settlements have proper electricity to help decrease the death toll caused by dangerous illegal connections, including innocent young children, which has also cost the Metro a substantial amount of revenue and damage to infrastructure.