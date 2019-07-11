Peelton housing project launched

After years of having to ask relatives for shelter everytime it rains, Nombulelo Bonte has finally seen the light when she received her house today.

Executive Mayor Xola Pakati handed over 25 houses in Majali, Peelton on Tuesday, 9 July as part of the State of the City Address (SOCA) build-up activities.

The rural housing project was developed to accomodate single residentials in Peelton which are inclusive of rainwater tanks.

The project commenced in November 2015 has a target of completing 352 housing units and has completed 270 thus far.