Public protector disappointed by Pravin Gordhan's 'personal insults'

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is disappointed at the “personal insults” by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan in court documents challenging her report into the so-called rogue unit at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

“It is our considered opinion that the emotive language and personal insults and blatant lies or innuendos are meant to divert attention from the real issues and the findings,” Mkhwebane said in a statement on Thursday.

Her spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, added: “Mkhwebane wishes to record her disappointment at how the court application is cloaked in the indignity of personal insults. She will only be commenting on the facts of the matter as engaging in the personal insults is below the dignity of the high offices of responsibility which she and the minister occupy.”

This comes after Gordhan lodged an urgent court application on Wednesday to stop the enforcement of Mkhwebane’s remedial orders and to review her report, issued on Friday.

Mkhwebane found in the report that Gordhan had approved setting up a “rogue unit” which violated the constitution.