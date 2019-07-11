SA prosecutors inundated by donors, but can't use funds to fight crime - yet

SA's prosecuting bosses want the government to allow the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to accept donations from private citizens and organisations who want to see crime and corruption efficiently prosecuted.

National director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi revealed that the authority had been inundated by offers from entities, businesses and private citizens to provide financial support to the NPA, especially the newly established investigating directorate, led by Hermione Cronje.

The NPA appeared before the National Assembly's portfolio committee on justice on Tuesday to present its strategic plans. It bemoaned budgetary constraints and the impact this had on its work, workload and human resources.

“We have to find a way in which we could access support quickly within the prescripts – with the Public Finance Management Act, the regulatory framework and whatever Treasury guidelines there are, but at the moment we are finding it challenging to quickly access external support that has come from various different entities,” she said.

“For example, business wants to support, there are individuals, there are other entities that want to assist the directorate. We really have to look at how we can find a quick mechanism to be able to deal with this,” she added.