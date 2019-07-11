Your new neighbour may be from Africa, as Mzansi professionals emigrate

As wealthier South Africans continue to sell up and leave the country, foreign buyers of these suburban homes are predominantly from the continent. However, there are more people emigrating than foreign buyers, hurting property prices.

The FNB Estate Agents' Barometer recently found that emigration-related sales have increased over the past two years, contributing to excess supply, predominantly in the upper end of the property market.

SA experienced a period of positive net foreign demand between 2011 and 2014. However, the trajectory had been downwards since then, and slipped to negative territory in 2017.

There is now a glimmer of improvement in foreign demand.