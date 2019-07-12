Fleet vulnerable to abuse, theft
Hijacking puts spotlight on province’s transport’s lack of tracking contractor
The apparent hijacking of a mortuary van in the Eastern Cape has thrown the spotlight on the provincial transport department’s failure to install trackers to its fleet of 2,300 government vehicles...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.