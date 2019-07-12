Government to dip into reserve funds to save floundering state-owned entities

Finance minister Tito Mboweni says government will dip into the national contingency reserve account to save cash-strapped state-owned companies such as Denel, SABC and SAA.

Mboweni has also told MPs that he will also be presenting them with a special appropriation bill in the next two weeks to allow for the allocation of yet another cash injection to a bankrupt Eskom for the current financial year and next year.

This will be on top of the R69bn bailout he allocated to Eskom in February for the next three years.