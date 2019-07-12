Heartbreak of Dube family endures, as Duduzane Zuma is found not guilty

"She's gone. There is nothing I can do about it," said Phumzile Dube's mother said outside court on Friday after Duduzane Zuma was found not guilty of culpable homicide.

"My daughter is dead and she is not coming back," said Adina Dube.

The 30-year-old mother of one was a passenger on the minibus taxi that was involved in a collision with Zuma's Porsche on the M1 near Grayston Drive in 2014.

The family had supported the bid by Advocate Gerrie Nel to bring a private prosecution against Zuma, after the National Prosecuting Authority initially declined to press charges. The state last year decided to bring the case to trial.

The family told TimesLIVE in 2017 that they were raising Phumzile's daughter, despite financial constraints.

The Road Accident Fund never paid them compensation for the accident‚ with only the taxi association‚ which owned the minibus taxi that Dube was travelling in at the time‚ paying them R5,000.

They were never given an explanation why a trial had not been instituted prior to Nel and AfriForum's involvement, Dube’s brother Pedzisani said.

From the trial, they wanted answers on behalf of their mother and Phumzile's daughter.

“She is so young and does not understand why her mother can never come home," said Pedzisani Dube. “Every child needs their mother and we want the man who took our sister away to give us those answers and be held responsible.”