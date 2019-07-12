WATCH | Gordhan whisked to safety as EFF MPs charge towards him in parliament
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan had to be whisked away from the podium as EFF MPs charged towards him in attempt to prevent him from delivering his departmental budget speech in parliament on Thursday...
