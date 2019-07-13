As army prepared to deploy, 25-year-old shot 'multiple times' in the head

South African National Defence Force units made their way to Cape Town from across the country on Friday afternoon to constitute a battalion-sized force that will help police to curb the murder rate in the city.

As the troops organised themselves in preparation to assist a police service struggling to curb a rocketing murder rate, reports of the weekend’s first casualties came in.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the head “multiple times” in Beacon Valley, according to police.

“Mitchell’s Plain police are investigating a case of murder after a shooting incident that occurred this afternoon just before 4pm at Hazeldene Street, Portlands,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

At the same time, troops from various support companies and 8 SA Infantry Battalion arrived at Ysterplaat Airforce Base after being flown in on Air Force transport planes.

Buses and trucks departed from there to the nearby Fort iKapa Army Base in Goodwood Park.