NHI dream is actually a sick and unaffordable nightmare, says DA

Siviwe Gwarube argued that the costs of proposals in the bill, which was approved by the cabinet this week, were nothing more than a thumb-suck.

“And the NHI pilot projects across the country have failed in a spectacular fashion,” she said.

The legislation proposes a single state-run medical fund that will purchase health services on behalf of all patients from public and private sector service providers.

Gwarube said the bill would create a “perfect breeding ground for mass corruption and slow delivery of care”.

While the ANC would spend 25 years transforming the healthcare system, she said, the DA's alternative plan would roll out a universal healthcare system within eight years, financed through tax reforms.

“[Patients] need not wait for billions of rands that we do not have in order to have access to a good health system," Gwaruve charged.

"The road to universal health care does not have to be paved with fundamentally bad policy proposals, failed and expensive interventions.”