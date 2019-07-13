Struggle vet dies just two months after getting new house from Jacob Zuma

Struggle veteran Amos Ndwalane, who escaped the noose by a mere seven days due to the unbanning of the ANC in 1990, has died — just two months after getting a house from former president Jacob Zuma.

Ndwalane was allowed out of his hospital bed for two hours on May 3 so that Zuma could hand over a new house to him in Lamontville, Durban.

The ANC Veteran’s League in KZN announced on Friday that Ndwalane had died at the weekend following a long illness.

The league’s secretary, Teresa Mthembu, said Ndwalane was part of the coterie of ANC members who never backed down during “the difficult days when many freedom fighters were murdered, forced to exile and arrested”.

In May, Zuma handed over a house to Ndwalane, which was built by Durban company Enza Construction. This was after the company was approached by former KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo, who had been asked by Zuma to help struggle veterans who were struggling to make ends meet.