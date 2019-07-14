News

All eyes on Zuma

Ex-president to appear before Zondo inquiry

By Karyn Maughan Amil Umraw and Genevieve Quintal - 14 July 2019

Former president Jacob Zuma, who has been central to allegations of state capture, will address the Zondo commission of inquiry on Monday and could name those he accuses of using the platform to discredit him...

