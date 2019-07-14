News

Public protector's report on Pravin Gordhan up in smoke

By JACQUES PAUW - 14 July 2019
Keletso Manyike is mystified about being cited as a former Sars agent in the public protector's report condemning the actions of minister Pravin Gordhan.
Image: Facebook

The key source that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane relied on for her explosive report on public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is an unemployed, dope-smoking Rastafarian.

The report, which asserts that Gordhan was the mastermind behind an illegal South African Revenue Service (Sars) “rogue unit”, has unleashed a storm in SA’s politics.

But the Sunday Times today exposes a litany of blunders and missteps in how Mkhwebane arrived at her findings.

Mkhwebane has refused to comment on the shocking revelations.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

X