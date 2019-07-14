News

SABC sheds jobs, closes five offices

By MPUMZI ZUZILE - 14 July 2019
The SABC is cutting jobs to save costs.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

The SABC is going ahead with wide-scale job cuts in a bid to slash costs at the cash-strapped broadcaster.

It will also be closing down five offices.

Phase 1 of the plan requires all group executives to present plans to their executive directors by the first week of August on how to cut personnel costs by 30%. This is expected to shave R279m a year in costs. Phase 1 also includes a “report to the shareholder on pending retrenchments”.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

