News

Stolen sheep 'hidden underground'

By Timeslive - 15 July 2019
A tip off led police to the stolen sheep, hidden in a deep hole.
A tip off led police to the stolen sheep, hidden in a deep hole.
Image: SAPS

Stock thieves made 25 stolen sheep "disappear" by hiding them underground in the Eastern Cape.

The sheep were stolen from a farmer in the Avondale policing district at Mount Fletcher at the weekend.

“The sheep were reported stolen in the early hours of the morning. As police units were patrolling the area as part of crime prevention operation Restore, they were tipped off about a number of sheep that were hidden underground nearby on a farm,” police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said.

‘Lobola link to stock theft’

Thieves seeking to profit from the custom of lobola are to blame for stock theft in Mthatha, Ngcobo and Mqanduli, according to police.
News
18 hours ago

“On arrival at the scene, they found the sheep alive and hidden in a dark hole. The sheep were later identified as belonging to a farmer who reported them stolen earlier in the day.”

The sheep were subsequently returned to the farmer.

“The investigation continues into the whereabouts of those responsible for the theft of the sheep. No arrest made at this stage,” Kinana said.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘You can arrest me, but don't stop me': BLF barred from Zondo Commission:
WATCH LIVE: Former President Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
X