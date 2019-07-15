News

Two arrested for certification fraud and corruption

PREMIUM
By Lulamile Feni - 15 July 2019

Two men have been arrested in Mthatha for allegedly illegally charging members of the public for certifying their documents with police stamps – a service that is free of charge...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘You can arrest me, but don't stop me': BLF barred from Zondo Commission:
WATCH LIVE: Former President Jacob Zuma appears at state capture inquiry
X