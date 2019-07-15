Zuma says there are plans to kill him, Ramatlhodi was a spy and lashes out at Ramaphosa

He then told the commission that there had been many attempts on his life which had failed. The most recent one was at a music concert in Durban, he said.

“Just recently there was a function in Durban where the maskandis wanted to fill the stadium. Some of those people planned to murder me inside the stadium. I know them. They planned to murder me. What saved my life is because I did not go there. This is an attempt on my life. There’s been people sent from outside the country to come and kill me but I have been patient, not saying a thing,” Zuma said.

“Perhaps it is important that before I die I tell the story. The plan to kill me in Durban was very detailed. It involved people who are suicidal bombers from outside. For me the matter is bigger than it meets the eye.”

Zuma said the plan to kill him was part of the bigger plan to totally eliminate him from the country’s political space.

“The critical point is that the plan made years ago has been working and our enemy has recruited more than it was during the struggle…It is some of them who influence that there should be this commission, to bury Zuma.”

“I want peace, I want harmony. That is why even those who have done things to me I don’t feel bitter about them.

Zuma also made mention of a film involving television and radio journalist Redi Tlhabi about the rape case he was acquitted on years ago. This, he said, was the evidence that there has been a plot to bring him down which involved his own comrades and people from outside.