News

ANC must probe Zuma's spy allegations urgently - Des van Rooyen

By Kgothatso Madisa and Penwell Dlamini - 16 July 2019

The ANC must investigate the spy allegations against some of its senior leaders which have surfaced in the evidence presented by former president Jacob Zuma...

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Frere Hospital cannot cope with number of patients
Spies, 'lies' and the arms deal: Highlights from Zuma's first day at the Zondo ...
X