EC potato farmers elevated to the next level

An initiative between Eastern Cape state entities and Potato SA has turned former subsistence farmers into commercial potato farmers.

The farmers at OR Tambo District, which includes Mthatha, Mqanduli and Ngqeleni, have multiplied their production volumes since the start of the mentorship and development programme three years ago.

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation injected R3.5m into the initiative - R500,000 for each of the seven co-operatives, while the Ntinga OR Tambo Development Agency, Kei Fresh Produce Market and Potato SA focused on training and market support to ensure the farmers could deliver quality products.