Education backtracks on Schornville deal, promises new plan to fix school

The provincial department of education has made a last minute U-turn on its commitment to place the 1,200 pupils from Schornville Primary School in King William's Town at better neighbouring schools. Instead the department has now made a statement about a new commitment to fast track the construction of the replacement school.

Last Wednesday, parents from Schornville had removed their children from the prefab classrooms that they deemed unsafe and stormed into the grounds of neighbouring school's Kingsridge Junior and Dale Junior and demanded their children be allocated classrooms. This resulted in the closure of the two targeted schools and two other schools in the CBD.