News

Education backtracks on Schornville deal, promises new plan to fix school

By Aretha Linden - 16 July 2019
Protesting parents of Schornville Primary pupils are addressed by department of education provincial heads yesterday.
Protesting parents of Schornville Primary pupils are addressed by department of education provincial heads yesterday.
Image: Malibongwe Dayimani

The provincial department of education has made a last minute U-turn on its commitment to place the 1,200 pupils from Schornville Primary School in King William's Town at better neighbouring schools. Instead the department has now made a statement about a new commitment to fast track the construction of the replacement school.

Last Wednesday, parents from Schornville had removed their children from the prefab classrooms that they deemed unsafe and stormed into the grounds of neighbouring school's Kingsridge Junior and Dale Junior and demanded their children be allocated classrooms. This resulted in the closure of the two targeted schools and two other schools in the CBD.

WATCH | Pupils and parents takeover affluent KWT school

Fed up with the condition of their township school, parents and pupils from Schornville Primary in King William's Town have taken over the premises ...
News
6 days ago

On Monday, pressed for a response from a crowd of about 400 agitated parents, the education superintend-general Themba Kojana assured parents their children would be placed at neighbouring schools on Tuesday. However, the tune changed when the department came back on Tuesday morning saying they have managed to secure funds from the national department of basic education to build them a new school.  The department also committed to send 16 new prefab classrooms to the school.

Bhisho to find 1,200 pupils new schools

Parents from Schornville Primary School appear to have won the the battle for safer classrooms for their children.
News
18 hours ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Spies, 'lies' and the arms deal: Highlights from Zuma's first day at the Zondo ...
Spies, 'lies' and the arms deal: Highlights from Zuma's first day at the Zondo ...
X