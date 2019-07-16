Electrical explosion plunges Makhanda into darkness

Electricity at Rhodes University and Makhanda industrial area was restored this morning after substation blew up and burnt fiercely on Monday night, leaving the city in darkness.

The explosion blew out electricity to most areas at about 9pm on Monday night. It was restored within an hour to most areas except the prison and army base, Rhodes University and the industrial area.

Power was restored to the prison and army base during the early hours of Monday morning and the industrial area and university a few hours later.

Makana Municipality has not yet commented on the cause and long term effect of the explosion and fire.

Theft of copper cable has reportedly been rife in the industrial area and has caused problems at other substations in the city in the past.