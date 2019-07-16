Football legend Marc Batchelor shot dead near his home

“He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene. The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage as nothing was taken. No suspects have been identified.”

When SowetanLIVE phoned a number belonging to Batchelor's brother, Warren, a woman answered and said the family was still at the scene and "trying to deal with what happened".

Pictures of the scene show at least seven bullet holes in the car's window, and at least one other bullet hole in the driver's door panel.

Batchelor’s former teammates yesterday reminisced the time they spent with him during their playing days.

Pollen Ndlanya, who played with towering forward, said Batchelor was a dedicated player who always wanted to help the club to win silverware.

“He always redouble his efforts at training and during matches. He made an invaluable contribution to football and always give young players advice,” Ndlanya told Sowetan last night.

“People misunderstood him for being arrogant because of his outspokeness. Yes, he was short-tempered but that didn't make him to be arrogant. He would also question the coach if he’s not given game time. But again he wasn’t arrogant. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Steve Lekoelea, who played with Batchelor at Pirates, also acknowledged Batchelor’s commitment as a player.

“He was a player who was always looking forward to the next training session. He wanted to win, and losing was not part of his vocabulary,” Lekoelea said.

“He always wanted to perfect his game and he was a team player. I’m devastated by his passing away.”