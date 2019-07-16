News

Money for mgidi alcohol buys school uniform

By Bhongo Jacob - 16 July 2019

“I bought a brand new school uniform instead of buying alcohol with the money.”..

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00 .

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Spies, 'lies' and the arms deal: Highlights from Zuma's first day at the Zondo ...
Spies, 'lies' and the arms deal: Highlights from Zuma's first day at the Zondo ...
X