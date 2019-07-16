Zuma says Chabane could have used his name to get rid of Maseko from GCIS

Former president Jacob Zuma has sought to distance himself from the redeployment of Themba Maseko from GCIS to the department of public administration in 2011.

Maseko earlier this year told the state capture commission that the late minister in the presidency Collins Chabane said that he was directed by Zuma to remove Maseko from the government communications portfolio.

According to Maseko, this came after the Gupta brother, Ajay to be specific, was unhappy with the fact that he did not cooperate with him.

Maseko said that Ajay had demanded a meeting to discuss possible government advertising in The New Age newspaper which was soon to be launched. Ajay wanted to discuss redirecting R600m in government advertising to their soon-to-be-launched newspaper.

When Maseko did not agree to the meeting, he testified that Ajay then told him he would get his seniors - who Zuma admits is either the minister, who was Chabane, and himself - to deal with him.