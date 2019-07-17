Lectures disrupted as students burn furniture, debris at UKZN Westville campus
Lectures at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Westville campus have been disrupted after a group of about 100 people burned furniture and debris.
In a communique issued on Wednesday, the executive director corporate relations Ashton Bodrick said they had received information that some students were disrupting lectures.
"Approximately 100 students have gathered in the quad. It is anticipated that they will stage a protest march to the administration building on the Westville campus.
Students from #UKZN Westville campus have started protesting. They’re lining up furniture from the residences, on the road leading to campus, and setting it alight. They say management isn’t responding to their NSFAS’s demands and aren’t taking care of student needs. @OpenNewsSA pic.twitter.com/6EPZIoZONK— Nabeelah Shaikh (@Nabeelah_Shaikh) July 17, 2019
"They wish to hand over a memorandum outlining their grievances to the university management. Please be aware that there may be disruptions on the Westville campus today."
He said Risk Management Services and Public Order Policing were monitoring the situation.
A university student is reported to have told media that they are protesting over academic exclusion and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) issues.
In a voice note circulating on social media, a user is heard threatening that the protests will continue on Thursday.
"Tomorrow we are protesting until further notice, if you attend a tut, prac or class we will fetch you and burn you," the male voice says.
This is a developing story.