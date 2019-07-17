Lectures disrupted as students burn furniture, debris at UKZN Westville campus

Lectures at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Westville campus have been disrupted after a group of about 100 people burned furniture and debris.

In a communique issued on Wednesday, the executive director corporate relations Ashton Bodrick said they had received information that some students were disrupting lectures.

"Approximately 100 students have gathered in the quad. It is anticipated that they will stage a protest march to the administration building on the Westville campus.