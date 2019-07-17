News

Manhunt launched after shootout near Durban's Pavilion shopping centre

By Orrin Singh - 17 July 2019
Police cones at the scene of the crime near the Pavilion mall in Durban.
Image: Supplied

Police are in pursuit of four heavily armed suspects following what is believed to be a robbery near Durban's Pavilion shopping centre on Wednesday morning. 

According to a police source, an accident and shootout occurred along Harry Gwala Road, at the traffic lights near the Engen garage opposite the mall.

Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane confirmed the incident and said charges of attempted robbery and attempted murder were being investigated by Westville police.

"It is alleged that today at 6am, Westville police officers were patrolling the area when they spotted a vehicle travelling at high speed. A chase ensued and the vehicle crashed into the other vehicle near the service station."

Zwane said five men alighted from the vehicle and a shootout ensued.

"The suspects ran into the bushes and are being sought by the K9 Unit." He said none of the police officers was injured. 

The road leading to the N3 to Pinetown was heavily congested after the shootout.

X