No mercy for 'crooked' prison officials, says correctional services minister Ronald Lamola

Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said 32 officials working in correctional centres across the country were disciplined in the past year for involvement in corrupt activities.

Lamola said of those investigated, 17 were dismissed, five were dismissed without pay, five received final written warnings and four received written warnings.

He said five officials resigned before their hearings could be finalised and only one of the 32 officials was found not guilty.

Errant officials involved in smuggling and other offences would not be shown any mercy, said Lamola, adding that there were officials who were hellbent on “destroying the gospel of rehabilitation in this country”.