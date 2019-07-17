RDP home owners still in temporary structures

People who claim to be the rightful beneficiaries of the East Bank RDP houses illegally occupied by invaders are still living in temporary structures provided by the Buffalo City Metro.

They have to use broken communal toilets while other people continue living in the disputed houses.

Michael Moore, 48, said their shacks had stood on the land where the houses had been built. This was before they were moved to the temporary structures four years ago. He claimed the people who’d illegally invaded the houses were backroom dwellers and some were not registered on the housing list.

He dismissed allegations that black people had benefited from the RDP houses, with only 11 coloured families receiving houses.

“The so-called coloured community are claiming they are not getting houses because they are staying in backyards and some did not know about the registration process.”

The house that Moore claims was allocated to him is one of those that have been invaded by other families.

“Someone else lives in my house. I tried to talk to them and even went to the police station with the documents showing that it is my house but the police said there was nothing they could do.

“I decided not to go to the house again to avoid fighting.”

BCM is on record saying it would legally evict those who had illegally occupied the RDP houses in the area.

When the Daily Dispatch visited the temporary structures people could be seen defecating in the open. Human faeces was everywhere with a strong stench in the air.

Resident Patrick Christoffels , 47, said life in the temporary structures was “worse” than living in a shack.

“We only have one tap for all the shelters here and sometimes we do not have water. I live in these temporary structures with my wife, four children and mother-in-law. We sleep in one room, I know where my house is, and someone else is living in the house.”

BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya in an interview said the metro was warning those who had illegally occupied the houses that they would face the might of the law and the houses would be returned to the rightful owners.