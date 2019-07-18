Clubhouse gang terrorises two schools
Duncan Village sports complex wrecked and a danger to nearby schools
A sports complex in Duncan Village built by Buffalo City Metro in the mid-1990s has been stripped bare and taken over by a gang of criminals...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.