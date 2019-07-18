Food and recreational activities for the elderly to honour Madiba in Gompo

Sixty seven elderly residents from around Gompo and Duncan Village, gathered at the Welfare Centre for the Aged where they were treated to a much-welcomed Lunch and handing over of groceries. Chief social worker, Linda Boniwe Runs the five service centres around Duncan Village and Gompo where the elderly visit during the day and take park in recreational activities, such as woodwork, knitting and beading etc. Boniwe said this is a great initiative as the elderly are usually neglected. “Old people appreciate the little people do for them, it makes them feel special”

To make this day a success, KFC Baobab khulisani and OK Foods donated Lunch, drinks, cake and blankets. Sheldon Grieb of KFC said: “It is important to give back to the community”. OK foods owner Andreas Efstratiou echoed these sentiments, “we have been part of this initiative for six years, we do this to commemorate the spirit of Madiba”.

Thabisile Dlamini CEO of Empire foundation, NPO that community based initiatives raise funds, said this is a great way to remember the elderly. “This day ties in with our mandate to lend our hand to the community at all times”.

Mbatyothi said helping out the elderly gives him purpose, “this is the 7th annual Madiba day we’re taking part in and there are no plans of stopping anytime soon”