Kroonvale Primary School receives R1.7m new sporting facilities

2018 SuperSport Let’s Play Physical Education Challenge winners Kroonvale Primary School were handed their brand new state-of-the-art multi-purpose sport court worth more than a million rand in Graaff-Reinet on Thurday.

SuperSport and The Sports Trust officially handed over the multi-purpose sport court which costs R1.7m school formally to the school. This court will enable pupils to partake in five different sporting codes, namely: 5-a-side-soccer, netball, basketball, volleyball and tennis.

The SuperSport Let’s Play Physical Education Challenge is the country’s biggest school’s fitness program and it seeks to reinforce the instruction of curriculum-orientated physical education and promote physical activity in all primary schools.

Kroonvale teacher and sports coordinator, Gordon Bosch said they've tried numerous times to enter the competition, even reaching the semi-finals in 2017.

He said they were chuffed they finally got something out for their pupil.

“We had been to the competition four times, and it was difficult to win it because other schools wanted it more but we are happy that today we this court. It's going to bring a lot of change in our community as whole,” said Bosch.

He said they were hoping the court would take up most of their pupils' time away from substances, but they were grateful because they would now host netball games.

“Today kids can drink alcohol and they do drugs, and we trying by all means as the schools to keep our children from substance abuse.

“So this court will help in us in doing that and there's the issue of crime in this area, this will definitely help us fight these socials ills in the community,” said Bosch.

